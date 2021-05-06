King Combest on the run to become one of track’s rising stars

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Tri-State is filled with incredible athletes. One of them includes Owensboro graduate Casey Combest, who was a five-time state champion, as well as a national and world champion in track.
Years later, Combest’s son is following in his footsteps.
In order to be great at a sport like sprinting, runners must not only be fast, but willing to outwork and out-train their competitors.
14-year-old King Combest has that criteria covered, as he strives to become the very best in the sport.
“I want everyone to know who King is,” he said. “I want everyone to know in the whole world.”
King is already succeeding in that goal as many people now recognize the name of the Owensboro phenom.
The 14-year old has the second-fastest time in U.S. history for his age group, running the 60-meter dash in 7.40 seconds.
He’s also run the 100-meter dash in a whirlwind 11.3 seconds, and he’s determined to do better.
“When I’m on the sideline and about to run, I be normal, but when I get on the line, I change to a different person because I’m ready to win,” King said. “I’m coming for you. I don’t care what anybody says. I’m going to be right there, and I’m here.”
He definitely has the genes to give him a boost. His father was a world-class sprinter back in his days, but Casey is letting King make his own path.
“He’s the hardest-working kid in America,” Casey said. “He’s the one yelling at me, ‘Let’s go, let’s go!’ So I think he’s found success and I think he wants to build on that, but yeah we do train, and when we do, we take it serious. We live it, but we don’t put the pressure on him.”
Undoubtably, King will be a name to keep an eye on in the future, as long as you can keep up with him.
