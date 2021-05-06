Ind. reports 19 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co., 6 new deaths statewide

INDIANA (WFIE) - Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,261 new coronavirus cases and 6 new deaths.
That brings the all time total in Indiana to 726,600 confirmed cases and 12,966 deaths.
No new local deaths were reported Thursday.
The map shows 19 new cases in Vanderburgh County, five new cases in Dubois County, five new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Perry County, two new cases in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, five new cases in Spencer County, and two new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,271 cases, 396 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,148 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,766 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,826 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,709 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,343 cases, 91 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,313 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,330 cases, 34 deaths
