In-person visitation now allowed at Hopkins Co. Jail

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Visitors at the Hopkins County Jail have been staring into the glass screens of their cell phones for months.
Video chats have been the only means to communicate with their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, loved ones were face to face with a different kind of glass, but much better.
Tona Terry is seeing her brother, William, in person for the first time in a year.
“It’s amazing being able to see him face to face,” Terry said. “I mean I know it’s probably between glass, but it’s emotional, very emotional. I wish the glass wasn’t there so I could just give him a big hug.”
Jailer Mike Lewis says visitors can schedule a 30-minute time slot once a week. They just need to schedule the slot at least one day in advance.
Of course, some restrictions still apply.
Visitors must wear their masks and the jail has blocked off every other booth for social distancing, but Terry says it’s worth it.
“It gives me comfort,” Terry said. “It gives me comfort to know he’s okay.”
“It’s just good to see her face, facial expressions letting me know that life’s still going on, that she’s okay,” William Hamilton, Terry’s brother said.
“We’ve had a really good response, we’ve had a lot of people signing up to come in and visit,” Jailer Mike Lewis said. “Hopefully that continues and as it does, we’ll try to slowly remove restrictions with how many people we’re allowing in so hopefully we can get back to regular visitation as soon as possible.”
Visitors and inmates say that seeing each other, up close, makes all the difference.
“It’s more emotional. It’s like ‘Hey, you’re here.’ It’s the full body picture,” Hamilton said. “I was just so happy to see her.”
