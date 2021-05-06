Green River District shows 41 new COVID cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 41 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Of those, 18 were in Daviess County, 15 in Henderson County, five in Ohio County, two in Union County, and one in Webster County.
There have been 21,753 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date. There have been 392 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 446,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,542 statewide deaths.
Anyone age 16 or older is eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older is eligible for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.
You can find vaccine clinic locations at vaccine.ky.gov. Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,423 cases, 181 deaths, 9,404 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,909 cases, 59 deaths, 2,812 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,303 cases, 145 deaths, 4,059 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,497 cases, 55 deaths, 2,248 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,623 cases, 77 deaths, 4,041 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,216 cases, 20 deaths, 1,064 recovered
- McLean Co. - 865 cases, 28 deaths, 787 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,284 cases, 15 deaths, 1,173 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 845 cases, 16 deaths, 765 recovered
