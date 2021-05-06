Faith leaders in Evansville observe ‘Day of Prayer’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Interfaith leaders observed the 70th National Day of Prayer Thursday in Evansville.
Representatives from several faiths took part in an event at the Four Freedoms Monument.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke also made a proclamation during the event.
Organizers say they are grateful to host a day of prayer after having to cancel the one last year, due to COVID-19.
“To be able to come together in prayer - obviously we could make do with Zoom or online things, being able to pray together and gather together as faith leaders of Evansville along with people of the city. We offer our prayers to God for all of those still struggling with COVID., but also thanking God for the blessings He’s bestowed on us,” said Bishop Joseph Siegel.
The even was actually the first “Day of Prayer” ceremony that organizers have been able to have outside in the last five years because of the weather.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.