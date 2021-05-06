Evansville nonprofit that helps terminally ill kids is getting more wish requests

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local organization that grants wishes to terminally ill children is working harder than ever to bring their wishes to life.
Granted has been helping bring smiles to children’s faces for years now. They work to make wishes a reality for both children with terminal and life-threatening conditions.
However, the pandemic slowed those wishes down.
Now, they tell us they’ve seen the need more than double recently. This is due to pandemic restrictions and a backlog as many have a wish to go to Disney World.
Granted says they average 10 to 12 wishes a year, and so far, this year, they have completed eight.
They are planning 16 additional wishes right now and have five more in the approval process.
It’s something they weren’t anticipating as every wish averages $5,500, which is why they are reaching out to the community for help.
“Our fundraisers are being impacted by COVID, and that is hard at a time when the funds are needed more than ever to help give these wishes to these children,” said Susan Washburn, executive director at Granted.
There are a lot of ways the community can help out by either making a child’s wish come true or even just donating your time to help out.
