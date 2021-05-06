Crews set to close SR 64 near Oakland City for pipe replacement

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will completely close S.R. 64 near Oakland City for a pipe replacement project.
Beginning on or around Wednesday, May 12, INDOT maintenance crews will close the highway near the Patoka River Bridge.
Depending upon weather conditions, the project is expected to take about a day depending upon weather conditions.
Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 61 and S.R. 57.
