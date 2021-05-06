Cicadas set to re-emerge this spring after 17 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the warm weather returns in the Tri-State, people can expect to see and hear 17-year cicadas.
As temperatures begin to rise, this particular species, Brood X, will emerge out of the ground.
Experts from Purdue University expect 1.5 million cicadas per acre to show up this year.
Once the cicadas are above ground, they will mate and lay their eggs on trees across the Tri-State.
Experts say these cicadas are unable to damage larger trees, but for those who have smaller and younger trees in their yards, they may want to cover them up.
The Purdue Extension Office says once the cicadas mate, they will shed their skin and die in four to six weeks.
Their offspring will then burrow down into the ground and continue to grow for another 17 years.
