On alert for storms this afternoon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for the possibility of an isolated severe storm this afternoon.
We will start the day with a few scattered clouds and temperatures in the 40s. Our clouds will increase through the first half of the day, and isolated showers are possible this morning through about lunchtime out ahead of the main line.
That main line of showers and thunderstorms will move into Illinois by around 2 PM then push from west to east across the Tri-State this afternoon and evening. Most of these will be run-of-the-mill thunderstorms, but an isolated severe storm capable of producing hail and damaging wind gusts is possible. Then entire Tri-State is included in a Marginal Risk for severe storms, which is a 1 out of 5 on the risk scale.
Because that line of storms is associated with a cold front, our temperatures will climb into the upper 60s by around midday or early afternoon, then our temperatures will drop back through the 60s this afternoon as the rain and the cold front causing it roll through the Tri-State.
A few showers will remain possible after sunset, mainly east of I-69, but I think we will all be dry by around 10 or 11 PM, then our skies will turn mostly clear. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 40s by Friday morning.
Our clouds will gradually increase throughout the day on Friday, and a few showers are possible Friday afternoon and evening with a slightly better chance that night as a weak cold front pushes through our region. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
That cooler air will take over on Saturday, dropping our high temperatures in the lower 60s, but a low pressure system will bring us more rain both Saturday and Sunday.
As the warm front from that low pressure system swings through our region Sunday, we will see an uptick in our temperatures, climbing into the upper 60s to low 70s, but we will drop back into the 60s early next week as another cold front will follow right behind it on Sunday night.
We are monitoring the possibility of a few strong storms on Sunday, but I have held off on an Alert Day for now until we get a better idea of what we can expect.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.