On alert for storms this afternoon

That main line of showers and thunderstorms will move into Illinois by around 2 PM then push from west to east across the Tri-State this afternoon and evening. Most of these will be run-of-the-mill thunderstorms, but an isolated severe storm capable of producing hail and damaging wind gusts is possible. Then entire Tri-State is included in a Marginal Risk for severe storms, which is a 1 out of 5 on the risk scale.