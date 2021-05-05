Willard Library to host its 2021 annual book sale next month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Willard Library is hosting its 2021 annual book sale next month.
The event is taking place on June 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Officials say the annual sale includes a large variety of hardback, paperback, fiction, nonfiction, children’s, reference, history, cookbooks and more. All books will be bagged, labeled and categorized before the sale.
Bags of ten adult books will be sold for $10, and the children’s bags of ten books will be sold for $5 each.
We are told all transactions will be cash only.
Willard Library Grey Lady Ghost t-shirts and drink tumblers will also be for sale during the annual event.
Library officials say there will be food trucks and kid’s activities for the kick-off for the Children’s Department Summer Reading Program.
You do not need to have a Willard Library card to attend the event. Officials say parking will be available for visitors in the Berry Global parking lot at the corner of First Ave. and Franklin Street.
We are told in the event of severe weather, the book sale will be moved to June 12.
For more information, you can visit Willard Library’s website.
