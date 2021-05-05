Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New information this morning on a house fire in Evansville. A man is now in jail, facing charges for arson.
A METS bus will get new meaning today as it revs up for vaccinations. It’ll help more people around Evansville roll up their sleeves.
Funding is coming together for a new Evansville water treatment plant, which could result in a few more bucks added to your monthly bill.
Clean-up continues this morning after storms ripped through parts of the south. The Nation Weather Service is on the way, tracking possible tornadoes in several states.
