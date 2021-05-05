USI Softball’s Bedrick & Webb, earn All-GLVC Honors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana freshman outfielder Mackenzie Bedrick (Brownsburg, Indiana) and senior outfielder Alicia Webb (Elberfeld, Indiana) have been named to the All-Great Lakes Valley Conference Softball teams in an announcement by the league office Wednesday evening and following a vote by the league’s head coaches.
Bedrick was one of seven players to be named first-team All-GLVC in a unanimous selection and the only outfielder to get the maximum amount of first-team All-GLVC votes.
During her first year with the Screaming Eagles, Bedrick led the GLVC during the regular-season in hits (53), runs scored (39), steals (29) and stolen base attempts (32). She also ranked second in the GLVC in batting average (.434) and was third in on-base percentage (.489).
On the national level, Bedrick closed the regular season ranked fifth in stolen bases and 10th in stolen bases per game (0.78).
Webb, a third-team All-GLVC honoree as a sophomore in 2019, was named second-team All-GLVC in 2021 after hitting .395 with 12 doubles, a triple and 33 RBI.
USI’s last-remaining player from the 2018 national championship team, Webb finished the regular-season ranked fifth in the GLVC in batting average, RBI and doubles. She was named GLVC Player of the Week in February and had a career-high 22-game hitting streak that spanned the final four games of 2020 and the first 18 of 2021.
In addition to Bedrick and Webb, junior pitcher Katie Back (Indianapolis, Indiana) was USI’s recipient of the James R. Spalding Sportsmanship, which goes to 15 student-athletes who have distinguished themselves through ethical behavior. Recipients of this award also must be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.
USI finished the regular-season with a 16-21 overall record and a 13-15 record in GLVC play. The Eagles, who lost nine games by one run, missed the GLVC and NCAA II Tournaments for the first time since 2014.
--BOONVILLE ALUM, WATERS, NAMED GLVC PITCHER OF THE YEAR--
Boonville grad, Hallie Waters, was named the GLVC pitcher of the year. Waters, who pitches for the University of Indianapolis, led a two-headed pitching monster for U-Indy this season, finishing Conference action with a 1.26 ERA, a .177 opponent batting average, and 102 strikeouts in 78 innings of work.
The senior posted a league-best six shutouts, highlighted by three straight seven-inning complete games from March 28-April 3 against Quincy University, University of Southern Indiana, and University of Missouri-St. Louis.
Most recently, Waters tossed a complete game against Lindenwood University on May 2 on Senior Day. Waters is no stranger to GLVC awards, also earning her second nod to the First Team this spring.
The right-hander is the first Pitcher of the Year for the Greyhounds since Morgan Foley in 2016 and fourth in program history.
