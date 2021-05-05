Teen charged in Corban Henry’s death makes court appearance

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There was a hearing Wednesday afternoon for the teen charged in the murder of Corban Henry in Owensboro.
Officials say the court found probable cause for the charges.
He will be held at the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Bowling Green until his next court date May 26.
Corban, 15, was found with single gunshot wound in the 1500 Block of West 5th Street in Aug. 2020.
The teen who is now facing murder and other charges was arrested Tuesday.
Katie Tercek spoke with Corban’s mom today. She’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.
