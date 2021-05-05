Officials: Atkinson Pool may not reopen this summer in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Henderson says Atkinson Pool may not open for the summer season as planned.
Officials say the pandemic is not the cause this time. They say it’s the lack of lifeguards and support employees to operate the pool. As of now, there are not enough of either to open the pool safely.
The parks department planned to open Atkinson Pool on Memorial Day weekend.
Applications are still being accepted for lifeguarding positions and other positions at Atkinson Pool.
Lifeguards must be at least 16 years old by Memorial Day, possess and maintain a valid Red Cross or YMCA Lifeguard Certification as well as valid First Aid and CPR for the Professional Rescuer certification.
If you are interested in lifeguarding and need a certification or re-certification, officials say a class can be arranged.
You can apply on the city’s website, or you can grab an application from the Human Resource office on the third floor of the Henderson Municipal Center.
However, the city does plan to open the Riverfront Water Feature and the Splash Pad at the East End Park.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.