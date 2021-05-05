New phase soon underway for Memorial Villas project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction is just around the corner on a new phase of home development in Tepe Park.
Officials say that Phase 7 of the Memorial Villas project will allow 10 families to build a home in the neighborhood. It’s part of the Memorial Community Development Corporation’s plan to build 50 new homes in Evansville.
The first of those new houses is being built on South Bedford Avenue. Officials says construction for the house will take about three to four months to finish.
“Homeownership brings equality and wealth to families and seeing people being able to raise their kids and their grandkids, leave a legacy to their families is a pretty awesome thing to be a part of and to see,” Memorial Community Development Executive Director Serita Cabell said.
A homeowner is already lined up to move into the new house once it’s finished.
