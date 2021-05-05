1 new COVID-19 death & 27 additional cases reported in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District is reporting one new coronavirus-related death and 27 additional cases on Wednesday.
Of the newly reported cases, 14 are in Daviess County, five are in Union County, two are in each Henderson, McLean and Webster counties, and there was one new case in both Hancock and Ohio counties.
The newly reported death was a resident of Henderson County.
Out of the 21,712 reported COVID-19 cases in the district, we’re told 19,445 people have recovered.
Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccination eligibility has expanded to include Phases 1, 2, and 3.
Anyone age 16 or older is eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older is eligible for Moderna
For additional COVID-19 vaccine information, Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to determine which phase they are in, find a vaccine location, and sign-up for update notifications.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at vaccinefinder.org. Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard and information: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 800-722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Owensboro Health - You can make a new COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at owensborohealth.org/vaccine or by calling central scheduling at 270-685-7100.
Deaconess in Henderson County and Union County – COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at https://www.deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Ohio County Healthcare - To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment visit https://ochcares.com/COVID or call 270-215-9082 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,405 cases, 181 deaths, 9,391 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,907 cases, 59 deaths, 2,812 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,303 cases, 145 deaths, 4,059 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,492 cases, 55 deaths, 2,246 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,608 cases, 77 deaths, 4,021 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,215 cases, 20 deaths, 1,064 recovered
- McLean Co. - 865 cases, 28 deaths, 787 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,282 cases, 15 deaths, 1,172 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 845 cases, 16 deaths, 764 recovered
