4 new COVID-19 cases reported in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting four new coronavirus cases in local counties Wednesday.
Of those newly reported cases, two are in Wayne County, and one was in both White and Edwards counties.
No new deaths were reported in our area.
The state has now had 1,346,398 confirmed cases and 22,096 total deaths.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,760 cases, 52 deaths
- White County - 1,688 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,342 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 568 cases, 12 deaths
