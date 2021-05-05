Mural artist sprucing up Evansville neighborhood

”When we moved here, the neighborhood was a little bit run down, so we started just doing things just, you know, to try and improve it,” shared Robinson. “So as each year goes by, we try and do something different to try and make the neighborhood look good and have people feel good about it. So we started to bring the Judson Street art project, and the mural was the first part of it, bringing in Mr. Murphy from Las Vegas to take part in that.”