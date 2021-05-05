Mural artist sprucing up Evansville neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’re driving down Judson St. in Evansville, you may notice something different. Colorful murals are being painted on the sides of some homes.
14 News caught up with Monique Robinson who lives just down the street. She also has a mural on her house.
Robinson tells us this was a special request because the artist, Matthew Murphy, who goes by Black 57, is actually her nephew. Robinson and some of her neighbors wanted the murals, so he came from Las Vegas to help out.
Robinson says this is a way to spruce up the neighborhood and even participate with the arts district.
”When we moved here, the neighborhood was a little bit run down, so we started just doing things just, you know, to try and improve it,” shared Robinson. “So as each year goes by, we try and do something different to try and make the neighborhood look good and have people feel good about it. So we started to bring the Judson Street art project, and the mural was the first part of it, bringing in Mr. Murphy from Las Vegas to take part in that.”
