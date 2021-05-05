Ind. reports 21 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,160 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths.
That brings the all time total in Indiana to 725,353 confirmed cases and 12,960 deaths.
All local counties are in blue for the two metric score on case rates. For the advisory level only, Perry and Posey counties are in yellow. All other local counties are in blue.
No new local deaths were reported Wednesday.
The map shows 21 new cases in Vanderburgh County, four new cases in Dubois County, seven new cases in Warrick County, zero new cases in Perry County, zero new cases in Posey County, five new case in Gibson County, four new cases in Spencer County, and two new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,252 cases, 396 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,143 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,761 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,825 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,707 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,341 cases, 91 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,308 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,328 cases, 34 deaths
