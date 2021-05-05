HPD: Shots fired incident lands 2 people in jail

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are in jail after a shots fired incident in Henderson County Wednesday.
The Henderson Police Department responded to the 400 block of S. Adams St. in reference to a shooting just after 12:30 p.m.
HPD says the victim told officers that Duwayne Michael Moore took a handgun from him and threatened to shoot him.
While the victim ran, police say 18-year-old Kenye Langley fired several shots at him from another location.
We are told both suspects were later found in the 500 block of Fair Street with pistols matching the victim’s description.
Moore was arrested for 1st-degree robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Langley was arrested for 1st-degree wanton endangerment.
If you have any information in reference to this case, you are asked to contact HPD at (270) 831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111.
