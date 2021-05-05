Gov. Holcomb attending Evansville event June 11

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Governor Holcomb will be back in the Tri-State soon.
The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership says their “Lunch with the Governor” event is set for Friday, June 11 at the Old National Events Plaza in downtown Evansville.
It will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Organizers say the governor will highlight upcoming state projects and plans for the next year.
Other people in attendance will be elected and appointed officials and community leaders.
Officials say a sponsorship at the event is a good opportunity for businesses to make contacts.
They say staff are taking all precautions necessary as guided by the CDC for a safe and comfortable event.
If attending the event in person is not an option, your team can join virtually.
