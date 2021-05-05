Dispatch: Person barricaded inside house on Nicole Dr.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Law enforcement was on scene of a barricaded subject in Vanderburgh County on Wednesday night.
Evansville Central Dispatch confirmed the situation started as a domestic situation.
Our 14 News crew on scene says one person came out of the house with their hands up.
Our crew also say they heard someone yelling from inside the house.
They have since confirmed with authorities that the barricaded subject is now in custody.
We will update this article once more information is available.
