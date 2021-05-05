City of Owensboro unveils plans for All-American Fourth of July event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The All-American Fourth of July event is returning to Owensboro this summer.
Last year, city leaders set off fireworks at five locations around the city to help with social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City officials are keeping this idea alive during this year’s event, combining the annual riverfront celebration with three other fireworks sites across Owensboro.
The party starts at Smothers Park on July 4 at 5 p.m.
Fireworks will be set to light up the skies around 9:15 p.m.
The 15-minute fireworks show will be launches from locations along the riverfront, as well as Shifley Park, the Owensboro Sportscenter and Owensboro Warehouse Leasing.
Those final three sites won’t be open to the public, but can be viewed by residents from their homes.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.