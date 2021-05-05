Board provides update on Lloyd Pool demolition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lloyd Pool is moving closer to demolition.
The Board of Parks Commissioners want to design a scope of work and have contractors bid on the job before the walls come down.
Until that happens, the parks department is holding off on making a final decision on the space that’s left.
I don’t know if we have identified the next space or the next what will happen at that location. We have not gotten there yet, but we know we need to demo that existing facility and move forward with future plans,” said Executive Director Brian Holtz.
Holtz says they are hoping for the work to start by the end of the year with completion coming in early 2022.
