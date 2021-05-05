Authorities in Madisonville looking for suspect after chase

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are looking for a Madisonville man wanted on several charges.
They say detectives with the Madisonville/Hopkins Co. VICE/Narcotics unit tried to make a traffic stop Tuesday on 25-year-old Matthew Lynn in Nortonville.
Authorities say as a detective walked up to the car, Lynn swerved and hit the detective with his back tire.
They say a chase then started through Nortonville onto Red Hill Road.
Authorities say the road was closed at the time because of water moving over it.
They ended the chase there for safety.
Authorities say Lynn’s car was later found abandoned several miles into a wooded area on Stone Chapel Road.
After getting a search warrant, detectives say they found two pounds of marijuana, eight guns, and several hundred rounds of armor piercing ammunition.
Detectives say there is a warrant for Lynn’s arrest, and anyone with information should call dispatch or crime stoppers.
