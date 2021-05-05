Ascension St. Vincent Evansville: Ages 12-15 should go to vaccine clinic for Pfizer shot when approved

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could be approved for ages 12-15 as early as next week, officials at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville say the best way for people in that age group to get the shot would be to go to their vaccine clinic, and not the pediatrician.
Dr. Heidi Dunniway, chief medical officer of the southern region for Ascension St. Vincent said because of the way Pfizer’s vaccine is stored, the shot isn’t widely available at pediatricians.
14 News also checked in with Deaconess Hospital. Health officials say they’ll have guidance for their hospital on where that age group can get the shot once the Food and Drug Administration makes the approval.
The Pfizer vaccine could be approved by the FDA as early as next week for 12-15 year olds. Dr. Dunniway said recently there has been a shift in the amount of positive COVID-19 tests from older people to younger people.
Dr. Dunniway said COVID variants are hitting younger people especially hard.
“It is more transmissible,” Dr. Dunniway said. “It is impacting kids and young adults more as the virus initially did. So, the feeling that I’m young and I’m totally safe is really a false sense of security now, and we really need to get those populations vaccinated.”
Click here to find more information on Ascension St. Vincent’s vaccine clinic.
