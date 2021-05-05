On alert for a few strong storms Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wednesday provided a break in the recent rainy weather. Partly sunny skies allowed temps to rise into the lower 60s. Mainly clear for Wednesday night and early Thursday with lows on Thursday morning around 44. A few thunderstorms return Thursday afternoon and evening. We are on alert for a few strong storms, and there is a marginal risk for some hail or wind. Friday will bring sunshine with a high of 67. Wet weather returns for the weekend with showers and storms likely on Saturday and Sunday. Dry weather for the first half of next week. Highs will stay in the middle 60s and lows in the low 50s to middle 40s.