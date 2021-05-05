Aces Baseball Adjusts Weekend Series with SIU

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to expected inclement weather, this weekend’s baseball schedule for Evansville’s non-conference series with Southern Illinois has undergone alterations.
The two sides will now play a doubleheader on Friday beginning with a nine-inning contest at 2 PM, followed by the seven-inning-game at 6 PM.
On Saturday, the Aces and Salukis will meet for a single game at 1 PM, while Sunday’s single game at 1 PM remains unchanged.
All games will still be streamed on The Valley on ESPN.
