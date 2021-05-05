Aces Baseball Adjusts Weekend Series with SIU

Series begins with doubleheader on Friday

Purple Aces baseball (Source: WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock | May 5, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 1:16 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to expected inclement weather, this weekend’s baseball schedule for Evansville’s non-conference series with Southern Illinois has undergone alterations.

The two sides will now play a doubleheader on Friday beginning with a nine-inning contest at 2 PM, followed by the seven-inning-game at 6 PM.

On Saturday, the Aces and Salukis will meet for a single game at 1 PM, while Sunday’s single game at 1 PM remains unchanged.

All games will still be streamed on The Valley on ESPN.

