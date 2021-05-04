Board votes to approve Evansville water rate hike

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility held a second public meeting about their proposed water rate hike Tuesday.
The increase would fund a nearly $178 million new water treatment plant.
Officials said over the next five years, they’re proposing an increase to monthly water rates with the highest monthly rate increase no higher than $3.47.
The board heard from residents against the hike, some saying they should find other ways to fund the new plant.
The board then voted unanimously to approve the hike.
We are working to find out what’s next.
