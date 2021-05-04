Unsettled weather through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Storms early Tuesday morning soaked portions of Western Kentucky with several inches of rain. More showers and storms are likely Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning. Widespread severe weather is not expected. The low will drop into the upper 40s on Wednesday morning. We’ll have periods of sunshine, but also clouds and occasional showers and storms for the rest of the work week. Daily highs will stay in the middle 60s and lows will drop into the middle 40s. More rain likely over the weekend and into the start of next week. Temps will run a bit cooler than normal with highs in the 60s and lows in the lower 50s.