Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - On alert for severe thunderstorms as a cold front approaches. Occasional showers and thunderstorms with torrential rainfall possible during the morning. Severe storms are possible early then again during the afternoon as the cold front punches through. High temps in the lower to mid-70s.
At least 13 are dead after an overpass collapsed in Mexico City with dozens more hurt.
Many businesses have been short on staff but that could change in Kentucky. Starting Sunday, you’ll have to prove you’re looking for jobs in order to get unemployment benefits.
Younger kids may soon be rolling up their sleeves. By next week, the FDA is expected to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and up.
