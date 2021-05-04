Tuesday morning storms moving through Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - We are tracking the storms as they move through the Tri-State Tuesday morning.
Our Chellsie Parker has been monitoring social media to keep up with any damage reports.
We were sent this picture from Greg Norman of some hail south of Greenville. He posted this around 3:30 a.m.
Muhlenberg County Dispatch is telling us flooding is an issue in the area of New Cypress Road off 62 West. They say a porch completely came off a mobile home in that area. They currently have Fish and Wildlife, EMA and Graham Fire Department out there evacuating people.
Highway 431 in Muhlenberg County near Gregory Recycling is currently shut down due to a tree.
Dispatch tells us they’ve had several reports of flooding. That includes 181 North, 2270 East and West, North Main Street to College Street and the viaduct in Central City.
A viewer sent the video below to us, appearing to show flooding on 1163 in Greenville.
We are also learning that Muhlenberg County is going to be virtually learning Tuesday due to continued flooding. School leaders initially announced a two-hour delay.
Hopkins County Schools will operate virtually Tuesday due to the severe weather.
As these storms hit, they could cause some damage, so if you are in a safe location, you can send us a picture on the 14 News App or our Facebook page of any damage you do see.
