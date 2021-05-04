Toyota donates to Deaconess’ Women’s Hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana is giving a special gift to Deaconess’ Women’s Hospital.
It’s a Sienna minivan to help transport the hospital’s “high fidelity Sim Mom.”
She’s a human-sized simulator that recreates different birthing scenarios. The Women’s Hospital takes her into rural areas to help train medical workers.
Women’s Hospital leaders say that this gift will allow them to safely take the “Sim Mom” across the Tri-State.
“We modify the training according to their equipment, their policies, their procedures, their available resources. That way we know we’re not only preparing the clinicians that are working during emergencies. We’re also preparing the facility to have the right systems in place,” explained Jamey Williams.
Engineers at Toyota Indiana modified the van with a series of ramps and locks that can safely hold the “sim mom” on a gurney in the back.
Toyota is also giving the hospital $50,000 for the Simulation Education Program.
