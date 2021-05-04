Reitz Memorial High School names new President

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reitz Memorial High School announced Tuesday a new school President.
Christian Mocek will become school President starting July 1. He succeeds John K. Browning, who is retiring effective June 30.
Mocek comes to Reitz Memorial High School after serving seven years at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Indiana.
Mocek earned a bachelor’s degree in education, with minors in history and political science, from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. He earned a master’s degree in educational policy and leadership from the University of Michigan.
“I’m honored and humbled to be joining such a wonderful community of faith and learning,” said Mocek. “I look forward to working with our partner parishes along with our students, staff, parents and alumni to continue our work of forming leaders who are rooted in the Catholic faith and committed to service.”
Mocek began his professional career as program assistant with the Center for Educational Outreach in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
