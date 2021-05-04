Princeton Police Officers ask for merit board members to resign

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of Princeton Police Officers addressed the Princeton Police Merit Board at their meeting Tuesday, and they didn’t hold back.
The officers are not happy with the board’s decision to reinstate Brandt George as an officer once his probation is over.
George was accused of allowing a suspect to toss a bag of heroin after his arrest.
In February, Brandt George reached a plea deal in the case for a misdemeanor charge of misconduct.
He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, which was suspended to probation.
Police say just one of the five members of the board, Cynthia Schrodt, voted to accept Chief McGraw’s recommendation to terminate George.
The officers have asked George Ballard, Rick Hickrod, Barrett Doyle, and Rick Coleman to resign from the board.
They say they have voted “no confidence” in those four board members.
