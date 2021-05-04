Police: Man charged after shots fired in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - One man has been charged after a shots fired incident in Henderson County last week.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of Woodland Drive in reference to a shooting Wednesday around 11 a.m.
After interviewing several witnesses, police say they took 28-year-old Thomas Murphy in for questioning. That’s when police say Murphy told them he grabbed a woman from behind and tried to talk to her.
We are told Murphy believes the woman called a friend because of this incident.
According to police, Murphy told officers a man showed up at the residence, pointed a gun at him and hit him with it. That’s when police say Murphy told them a fight happened between him and the other man.
After the man dropped his gun, police say Murphy picked it up and fired two shots at the man while he was leaving the residence.
Police tell 14 News Murphy threw the gun in a nearby wooded area and was later recovered. They also say Murphy took a guilty plea for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and 1st-degree wanton endangerment in March of 2018. He was sentenced to ten years in that case.
We are told he is now charged with 1st-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon for this incident.
