Owensboro man pleads guilty to murder, will be sentenced to 35 years

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro man accused of tying up and beating a man who later died has pleaded guilty to murder.
Daviess County Commonwealth Attorney Bruce Kuegel said Brian Scott Bailey will be sentenced to 35 years in prison.
He won’t qualify to see a parole board for at least 20 years.
Owensboro Police say 76-year-old Eugene Evans was tied up and assaulted at a home on West Victory Court in September 2019.
He later died in the hospital.
Police say Evans managed to shoot Bailey during the incident.
Kuegel said final sentencing is set for May 25.
