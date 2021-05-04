OPD: Teen charged in death of Corban Henry

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Detectives with the Owensboro Police Department say they charged a 17-year-old for a homicide that happened in August of 2020.
Police say they responded to the 1500 Block of West 5th Street on a firearm discharge on August 15. That’s where they say they found 15-year-old Corban Henry deceased with a single gunshot wound.
OPD says charges against the teen include murder, attempted murder, four counts of 1st-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property (firearm), and tampering with physical evidence.
We are told the charges were obtained after forensic analysis was completed by the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab and after consultation with both the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and the Daviess County Attorney’s Office.
OPD tells 14 News during the last eight months, numerous tips were provided by the community. They say the identity of the teen charged cannot be released until a transfer hearing has been completed to determine if he will face charges as an adult.
