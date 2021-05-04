Non-profit looking for help following fire at Evansville storage unit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local non-profit is looking for help recovering from the large fire at Bee Hive Mini storage.
Kolibri Forensics goes around the country, searching for missing persons.
That fire destroyed around $7,000 worth of gear, including an 18-foot boat.
“We sat for a year planning and getting ready this summer once the pandemic was no longer a threat in stopping us from traveling and doing these searches when no one else is looking for these people,” said Stephen Richey.
If you would like to donate, you can visit their website.
