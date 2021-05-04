Nick Nackery owner selling store after 35 years of business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville costume shop is up for sale.
The owner of Nick Nackery is looking to sell the store after 35 years in business.
The store will remain open during their search.
According to a statement on the business’s Facebook page, they are looking for a new owner who will not only continue Nick Nackery’s legacy but will also expand the business into the future.
In the post, Nick Nackery’s owner, Suzy Blesch, offered her deepest gratitude to the community that has supported the business over the past 35 years.
The Facebook post goes on to say that Suzy is looking forward to retirement, traveling and becoming a full-time grandma to her four grandchildren.
