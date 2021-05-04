8 new COVID-19 cases reported in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting eight new coronavirus cases in local counties Tuesday.
Of those newly reported cases, four came out of White County, two from Wayne County, and one new case from both Wabash and Edwards counties.
No new deaths were reported in our area.
The state has now had 1,343,988 confirmed cases and 22,066 total deaths.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,758 cases, 52 deaths
- White County - 1,687 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,342 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 567 cases, 12 deaths
