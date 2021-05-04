Ind. reports new COVID death in Vanderburgh and Gibson counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 824 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths.
That brings the all time total in Indiana to 724,214 confirmed cases and 12,950 deaths.
One of the new deaths was in Vanderburgh County, and one was in Gibson County.
The map shows seven new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Dubois County, zero new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Perry County, zero new cases in Posey County, two new case in Gibson County, one new case in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,231 cases, 396 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,139 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,754 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,825 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,707 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,337 cases, 91 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,304 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,326 cases, 34 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.