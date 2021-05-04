Greenville flooding temporarily closes tanning business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Flood water filled a Greenville business Tuesday morning, which forced it to temporarily close.
While the interior dries out, the owner says this is not the first time they have dealt with this issue. However, it is the worst.
Endless Summer, a Greenville tanning salon, sits along North Main Street. Owner Mary Beadnell let 14 News inside.
She lives just a few miles away. Beadnell heard the storms moving across Muhlenburg County.
“They woke me up about 3:30 and just rode them out,” Beadnell recalled.
Several fans are on full blast after a few inches of floodwater filled the building.
Most of it is now mopped up. She says the morning hours were wet and messy.
A lot of mud,” Beadnell said. “After we got the water up, there was a lot of mud to mop up.”
She has owned the business for about two decades and normally sees between 150 to 180 customers every day using the 11 tanning stations inside.
Mary says it has flooded before, but never this bad.
“Just try to dry it out and clean it up,” Beadnell expressed.
She is at a loss for looking for ways to prevent the problem.
“I don’t know of anything; you can’t jack it up!” Beadnell laughed.
She makes light of the dark skies that loom over the waterlogged floors for a second night.
“If it rains, it rains,” Beadnell added. “You can’t stop it.”
She expects it to be a few more days before it reopens. She shared that a few people have reached out to help, which is a gesture she greatly appreciates.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.