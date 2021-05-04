Green River District reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths & 54 additional cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District is reporting four new coronavirus-related deaths and 54 additional cases on Tuesday.
Of the newly reported cases, 24 are in Henderson County, 22 are in Daviess County, seven are in Ohio County and one new case was in Union County.
Three of the new deaths were residents of Daviess County and one resident of Ohio County. Officials say two of those deaths are being reported from the state audit of death certificates.
Out of the 21,685 reported COVID-19 cases in the district, we’re told 19,416 people have recovered.
Kentucky Governor Any Beshear said he’ll consider loosening more COVID-19 restrictions before the state reaches his key vaccination target.
He says that nearly 1.55 million Kentuckians have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. That’s slightly more than half the statewide population age 16 and older.
Once 2.5 million of the state’s population get at least their first shot, the governor said he’ll lift capacity and physical distancing restrictions for nearly all businesses, venues and events cater to 1,000 or fewer patrons.
Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccination eligibility has expanded to include Phases 1, 2, and 3.
Anyone age 16 or older is eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older is eligible for Moderna
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,391 cases, 181 deaths, 9,376 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,907 cases, 59 deaths, 2,812 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,303 cases, 145 deaths, 4,059 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,491 cases, 55 deaths, 2,246 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,606 cases, 76 deaths, 4,011 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,213 cases, 20 deaths, 1,063 recovered
- McLean Co. - 863 cases, 28 deaths, 786 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,277 cases, 15 deaths, 1,172 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 844 cases, 16 deaths, 762 recovered
