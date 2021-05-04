Grant gets new child advocacy center halfway to fundraising goal

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a big financial boost for a project we told you about last week in Dubois County.
Dubois County Community Foundation is awarding a $560,000 grant to Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition (SWICACC) for their new child advocacy center.
Officials say Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools donated the Fifth Street Elementary School property to SWICACC this February.
They say the west portion of the building will undergo a facilities renovation and then be re-purposed to a child advocacy center named Center on Fifth.
The $560,000 Community Foundation grant is towards a $1.1M fundraising goal needed for renovation costs.
The center will allow space for a team approach to be taken to investigate allegations of child abuse and neglect.
“Child abuse is an epidemic that reaps havoc on our communities,” said Tammy Lampert, SWICACC Director. “The new child advocacy center will be a regional resiliency center and directly improve outcomes for children by offering all the services the child needs in one child friendly location.”
