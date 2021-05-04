EVSC, OptIN signing day for Reitz students

“We were kind of missing a fraction of students that we said, ‘OK we were sending a lot of students to college to figure it out. So why don’t we educate our students about the opportunities within our community with our employers?’ Those students, if college is your thing and you want to go there, we are lasered focused to help you get there,” B.J. Watts, the Executive Director of OptIN said. “But we want you to know your options outside of that, and we don’t push students in either direction.”