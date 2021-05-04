Blown transformer temporarily leaves hundreds of customers in the dark in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hundreds of customers were without power after a transformer blew in Evansville.
Officials say the blown transformer was on fire behind Walmart and Sam’s Club on the east side just before 8:30 p.m. A portion of Virginia St. was shut down as crews worked to reconnect power.
The CenterPoint Energy outage map originally showed 513 customers on the east and southeast side of the city without power.
Power was mostly restored just before 9 p.m.
