Big Rivers makes donations to Owensboro non-profits

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two non-profits in Owensboro got a boost.
The Daniel Pitino Shelter and the Hayden Home for Girls each received $12,500 dollars from Big Rivers Electric and IBEW 1701.
Hayden Home is a long term facility for girls between the ages of 12 and 18.
Representatives say this donation will help fund their daily operations, which include mental health services, nutrition, social skills, relationship building, and daily living skills.
“We provide hot meals and warm beds, provide help with their schoolwork, getting them involved with activities, and pay for that mental health treatment that they so need - individual therapy, family therapy, group therapy,” said Paula Yevincy with Hayden Home for Girls.
The other recipient, the Pitino Shelter serves as a safe place for homeless families.
