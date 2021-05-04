On Alert: Severe Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nasty thunderstorms have formed…mainly in western Kentucky under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. Damaging winds and large hail are possible with thunderstorms that fire along the cold front. Occasional showers and thunderstorms…torrential rainfall possible during the morning. Severe storms possible early then again during the afternoon as the cold front punches through. High temps in the lower to mid-70s.