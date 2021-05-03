Youth players hone skills at Midwest Football Academy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The motto for Midwest Football Academy’s youth camps is fun, fundamentals and friendships.
This slogan was certainly put into effect on Sunday, as nearly 150 area youth players convened at Mater Dei High School to hone their football skills, while having some fun in the process.
The goal of the Midwest Football Academy, which is now in its fifth year, is teaching kids the finer points of the game. Sunday’s camp was for athletes between 5th and 11th grade.
Coaches were running drills to help players at every position, whether it’s offense or defense. These coaches at the camp included former Central quarterbacks Chris and Andy Owen, former Memorial quarterbacks Chad Rupp and Michael Lindauer, as well as Bosse graduate Levron Williams, who played running back at Indiana and in the NFL.
In fact, most of the coaches played at some level of college football.
“We’re really excited about it., I really like our coaches,” Midwest Football Academy founder Andy Owen said. “I feel like we’ve got some guys who really knows what’s best for kids and really put kids first. So, it’s a great event, and it’s grown each week. We talk about the three F’s - we’re going to have fun, learn the fundamentals, and hopefully, we’re going to make friends.”
“These coaches really brought me in, made sure to work on my weaknesses and my strengths - to develop those better,” Mount Vernon rising sophomore quarterback Nicot Burnett. “Being surrounded by these greats and all these great players, I looked up to them since I was little.”
“It’s definitely humbling to come out here and have kids notice you for the things you did back in high school,” former Memorial quarterback Michael Lindauer said. “Coaching some of the kids, you kind of see yourself back in the day when you were at these camps playing, and you kind of think about how you liked to be coached and what you wanted the coaches to say to you back then, and that’s how I kind of coach these guys out here.”
This was the last Sunday camp of the spring.
However, more camps will be coming throughout the summer.
